Baker, Wayne

SUN CITY, Ariz. | Wayne Baker passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at the age of 89. Wayne Cecil Baker was born Feb. 1, 1931 to Fred and Anna (Thompson) Baker in Fairfax, SD. Wayne lived in the Black Hills of South Dakota before moving to Arizona.
He began his career in the grocery business at a very young age and worked 47 years for the same grocery, Sooper Dooper markets, a privately owned corporation, where he learned all aspects of it before moving up to management and administrative roles within the growing corporation.
He was active in the Sturgis, SD volunteer fire department, chamber of commerce and Jaycees where he was a catalyst for the town's first public swimming pool. He was a dependable supporter of local charities, church, 4-H, and National Guard.
Wayne is survived by wife Diane Baker of Sun City, AZ; children Yvette Ferguson of Denver, CO, Yvonne (Brian) Hoop of Bloomington, IL, Darcey (Edna) Baker of Rapid City, SD; five grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and many other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his granddaughter Ashley Ferguson and five siblings.
Services will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 19, at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Pine City. Memorials may be directed to: Hunter's Hope Foundation, a non-profit organization committed to giving hope through education and awareness, research and family care of Krabbe Disease.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to: Funeral and Cremation Service of Pine City – Swanson Chapel.
