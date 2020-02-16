Balderston, Patricia A.

NORTHGLENN, Colo. | Patricia A. (Purington) Balderston, 82, passed away Feb. 7, 2020.
She attended Rapid City (SD) schools, graduated from Rapid City High School in 1955, attended college in Denver, worked in family business, Rushmore Floral during high school. She married Lee Balderston on Dec. 12, 1959. Worked for U.S. Bureau of Mines.
Survived by sons, Mark and Mike Balderston, and three grandchildren, all of Northglenn. Preceded in death by her husband, Lee Balderston; infant son, Matthew; and parents, Marvin and Violet Purington.
Services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 22, at Olinger Mortuary in Denver.
To plant a tree in memory of Patricia Balderston as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
