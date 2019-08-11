RAPID CITY | Janice (Humphryes) Baldwin, passed away on Monday, August 5, 2019, at the age of 94.
Daughter of the late Roger Keith Humphryes and Alice Tyler Humphryes, Janice was born March 31, 1925 in Lead, SD. She graduated from Lead High School in 1943 and then attended Principia College, Elsah, Illinois, graduating in 1947 with a B.A. in Education. Over the years, she furthered her education, eventually earning a Master's Degree in Education from Long Beach State University, California. She taught kindergarten for 38 years in the Long Beach Unified School District from 1947-1985, except for the two years she worked with the U.S. Air Force as a civilian teacher in Japan and England in 1952 and 1953.
When she returned to Long Beach from England, Jan became a member of the Long Beach Lancers and Lancerettes, a mounted equestrian group, for 12 years. They performed in many parades and horse shows. Jan also worked part time as a Youth Counselor for the Princess Cruise Lines for six years. Following her retirement, she and her husband Paul built a summer residence on Deer Mountain in the Black Hills near Lead, SD. They vacationed there every year from June until October, pursing their hobbies of golf and travel while enjoying the camaraderie of friends, both near and far. In the summer months, Jan frequently volunteered as a “Bag Lady” and a “Golden Girl” for the Deadwood and Lead Chambers of Commerce. She was also a member of the Society of the Black Hills Pioneers and attended their annual meeting each July.
Jan and Paul spent the remaining months of the year at their condominium in Long Beach, where she kept busy as a substitute teacher in the Long Beach schools and by volunteering in the classrooms of their two grandchildren. Jan was actively involved in the Christian Science Church, the Long Beach Auxiliary of the Los Angeles Philharmonic Association, Delta Kappa Gamma Educational Sorority, two women’s golf associations and several bridge groups. In 2012, Jan and Paul moved their residence into the Westhills Retirement Community in Rapid City and enjoyed both the independent and assisted living levels of service provided there by the wonderful staff as well as the caring services of the Black Hills Advocates.
Janice is survived by one nephew, Robert K. Humphryes of Reno, NV; one niece, Alice (Humphryes) Siefert of Santa Clarita CA; as well as three grandnephews, John T. Humphryes, Ryan K. Humphryes, Kevin Siefert and two grandnieces, Suzanne (Humphryes) Miner and Catherine Siefert. Jan is also survived by her stepdaughter, Janis L. Baldwin and stepson, Jeffrey M. Baldwin of Long Beach, CA; grandsons, Mark and Scott Baldwin, and Blake Ronca and his parents, Lei and Pete Ronca, of Lakewood, CA.
Janice was preceded in death by her dear husband Paul of 43 years; her parents; her brother, Keith Tyler Humphryes; nephew, John T. Humphryes and niece, Margaret A. Humphryes.
Graveside cremation services will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 16, 2019 at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis, SD. Memorials may be given to your favorite charity.
Arrangements are under the care of Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapels & Isburg Crematory of Spearfish, SD. Online condolences may be written at www.fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com
