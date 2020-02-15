Bale, Johnny 'Chompy'
Bale, Johnny 'Chompy'

HERMOSA | Johnny Lee "Chompy" Bale, 54, died Feb. 12, 2020.

Services will be at 5 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 17, at the New Underwood High School Gymnasium, with visitation one hour prior.

Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home of Rapid City

