Bale, Johnny Lee 'Chompy'

Johnny Lee ‘Chompy’ Bale, 54, died Wednesday, February 12, 2020 in Rapid City.
He was born October 10, 1965 to Philip Lee and Shirley Ann (Ellis) Bale. John grew up and attended school in the New Underwood/Folsom area.
He was currently working at the Water Reclamation Facility, Rapid City.
John is survived by his wife, Robin; 2 sons, Philip and Justin; 2 daughters, Gina (Tony) Rieger and Jessy Bale; his mother, Shirley Ann Bale; a sister, Charlotte Bale; a niece, Kianna Mennen and a nephew Shiloa Bale.
He was preceded in death by his father and his grandparents, Bart and Wilma Bale and Ina May and Cecil Ellis.
Visitation will begin at 4:00 p.m., Monday, February 17, 2020 at New Underwood High School Gymnasium followed by Funeral Services at 5:00 p.m.
Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home is in care of arrangements and condolences may be conveyed to the family at www.behrenswilson.com.
