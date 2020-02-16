Ball, Pauline B.

RAPID CITY | Pauline B. Ball, 96, died Feb. 14, 2020.
Services will be at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 18, at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home. Visitation will be one hour prior.
Burial will be at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.
Service information
Feb 18
Funeral Service
Tuesday, February 18, 2020
1:00PM
Feb 19
Graveside Service
Wednesday, February 19, 2020
11:00AM
Black Hills National Cemetery
20901 Pleasant Vally Dr
Sturgis, SD 57785
