RAPID CITY | Marvel E. Ballenger, 91, passed away on Tuesday, July 17, 2018, at a local nursing home.
Marvel Elizabeth Ballenger was born on Oct. 3, 1926, in Witten, SD, to Raymond and Opal (Farris) Ballenger. She graduated from Rapid City High School and spent her career in sales and bookkeeping at an insurance company in Denver, CO, where she retired after 32 years of employment. She moved back to Rapid City in March 2014 and has resided here since.
She was a Catholic who liked driving others to church while living in Denver. She enjoyed music and book clubs, traveling on many cruises, and loved dogs, especially French poodles.
Marvel is survived by her three sisters, Eleanor (Robert) Prunty and Maxine Burgess, both of Rapid City, and Joan (Bill) Riner of Ajo, AZ; several nieces and nephews; and special friends, Michael and Mary Hall of Denver, CO. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother-in-law, Barry Burgess.
Memorial services will be at 1 p.m. on Monday, July 23, at Kirk Funeral Home, with Fr. Bill Zandri officiating. A reception and luncheon will follow at Somerset Court.
A memorial has been established to the Humane Society of the Black Hills.
Friends may sign Marvel’s online guestbook at kirkfuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.