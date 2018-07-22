Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Marvel Ballenger

RAPID CITY | Marvel E. Ballenger, 91, passed away on Tuesday, July 17, 2018, at a local nursing home.

Marvel Elizabeth Ballenger was born on Oct. 3, 1926, in Witten, SD, to Raymond and Opal (Farris) Ballenger. She graduated from Rapid City High School and spent her career in sales and bookkeeping at an insurance company in Denver, CO, where she retired after 32 years of employment. She moved back to Rapid City in March 2014 and has resided here since.

She was a Catholic who liked driving others to church while living in Denver. She enjoyed music and book clubs, traveling on many cruises, and loved dogs, especially French poodles.

Marvel is survived by her three sisters, Eleanor (Robert) Prunty and Maxine Burgess, both of Rapid City, and Joan (Bill) Riner of Ajo, AZ; several nieces and nephews; and special friends, Michael and Mary Hall of Denver, CO. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother-in-law, Barry Burgess.

Memorial services will be at 1 p.m. on Monday, July 23, at Kirk Funeral Home, with Fr. Bill Zandri officiating. A reception and luncheon will follow at Somerset Court.

A memorial has been established to the Humane Society of the Black Hills.

Friends may sign Marvel’s online guestbook at kirkfuneralhome.com.

