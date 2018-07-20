Subscribe for 33¢ / day

RAPID CITY | Marvel E. Ballenger, 91, died July 17, 2018.

Memorial services will be at 1 p.m. on July 23, at Kirk Funeral Home. 

Celebrate
the life of: Ballenger, Marvel E.
