RAPID CITY | Patricia L. "Pat" Balsley, 81, died Jan. 17, 2019.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Jan. 24, at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.

Services will be at 10 a.m. on Jan. 25, at Rimrock Evangelical Free Church. Burial will be at 2 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

