RAPID CITY | Patricia L. "Pat" Balsley, 81, died peacefully on Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019, at Rapid City Regional Hospital.
Patricia was born in St. Peter, Minnesota, to Cecelia and Leo Weber. She grew up in Rapid City, the second of 10 sisters and brothers. As a teenager, she worked at the Elks Theater where she met Don Balsley, who came to countless movies just to visit her.
Pat and Don had three sons, Steven, Scott, and Shane. She loved her boys and was a great mom. She enjoyed dressing them in matching outfits and faithfully attended numerous sporting events. Her sons fondly remember her driving around town in her 1963 baby-blue Mercury “Old Betsy.”
In the 1980s, Pat started Plant World, which began as a floral shop and was later a full-service plant-care business. She was affectionately known as “The Plant Lady.” She had names for many of her plants and made sure they were all given the best of care.
Pat loved children and was a wonderful grandma. Her grandkids affectionately called her Grandma Patty and knew they were welcome at Grandma’s house where there was always a stash of special treats.
She was madly in love with her husband of 61 years, Don. Though her memory started to fade in her later years, her love for her husband did not.
Pat was well-known for her quick wit and her infectious laugh. She was always ready with a wry comment and a twinkle in her eye. She was exceedingly generous and enjoyed finding the perfect gift for her loved ones.
Pat was preceded in death by her parents; her sisters, Donna, Betty, and Vickie; and her son, Steve. She is survived by her husband, Don; sons, Scott (Rita) of Spearfish, and Shane (Kay) of South Carolina; daughter-in-law, Marsha; seven grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 24, at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 25, at Rimrock Evangelical Free Church, 12200 W. Highway 44. Burial will be 2 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.
