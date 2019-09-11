{{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | Jean Margaret Banik, 83, passed away on Sept 9, 2019.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Sept. 12 at Kirk Funeral Home.

Burial will be at 1:30 p.m. Sept. 13 at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

Events

Sep 12
Funeral Service
Thursday, September 12, 2019
9:00AM
Kirk Funeral Home
1051 E Minnesota Street
Rapid City, SD 57701
Sep 13
Burial
Friday, September 13, 2019
12:30PM
Black Hills National Cemetery
20901 Pleasant Valley Drive
Sturgis, SD 57785
