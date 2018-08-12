Subscribe for 33¢ / day

RAPID CITY | Helen Barber, 84, died Aug. 3, 2018.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. on Aug. 17, at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church in Kadoka. Burial will be at the Kadoka Cemetery.

Rush Funeral Home of Kadoka

