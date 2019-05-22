COLBY, Kan. | John Raymond Bargo, Jr., 57, died Sunday, May 19, 2019, at his home.
He was born Sept. 15, 1961, in Abilene, TX, to John Raymond Bargo, Sr. and Mary Inez (Pearson) Bargo. John enjoyed hunting, camping, fishing, shooting and riding his motorcycle. He especially loved spending time with his family.
He was preceded in death by his father.
You have free articles remaining.
John is survived by his children, John Raymond Bargo III and his wife Michelle, Buddy Bargo and Samantha Bargo; mother Inez Bargo; sisters Debbie Kohlbacher and Denise Bargo and his grandchildren Truxton Mark and Easton Bargo.
A Memorial Service is at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 25, 2019, at Baalmann Mortuary, Colby, followed by a meal at the Gather Place, 745 S. Country Club Dr., Colby. Memorials are suggested to the family for help with final expenses and can be sent in care of Baalmann Mortuary, PO Box 391, Colby, KS 67701. For information or condolences visit www.baalmannmortuary.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.