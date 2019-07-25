HILL CITY | Rebecca J. "Becky" Howey Barker, 91, passed away July 22, 2019, at Good Samaritan in New Underwood.
Becky was born on June 12, 1928, near Deerfield to Edmund and Dolores Howey. She attended a one-room school near Deerfield for elementary years, then attended and graduated from Rapid City High School.
Becky married Lyle "Gene" Barker in 1947. They lived in Rapid City until 1970, then moved to Hill City.
Becky was proceeded in death by her husband, parents, three sisters, two brothers, and son, Raymond. She is survived by her son, Kenneth (LaDonna) Barker; daughters, Marsha McClain, Debra Christie, and Lorry Talley; six grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Celebration of Life will be at 2 p.m. on Friday, July 26, at the Hill City Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Hill City Senior Center or favorite charity.
Becky’s full online obituary can be found at osheimschmidt.com.
