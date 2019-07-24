{{featured_button_text}}

HILL CITY | Rebecca J. “Becky” Howey Barker, 91, died July 22, 2019.

Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. on July 26, at the Hill City Cemetery.

Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home in Rapid City

