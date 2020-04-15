Barker, Tamara 'Tami'
Tamara Barker

STURGIS | Tami Barker was born to Edward Streeter and Kathleen (Murray) Streeter on Jan. 28, 1968.

Tamara “Tami” Barker, 52, died Monday, March 30, 2020, at her home in Sturgis.

She married Roger Barker on Nov. 19, 1983. They had five daughters, Chasity (Mike) Wang, Becky (Randy) Faber, Mary Barker (Zo Dwinell), Kim Barker, Tara Barker; 11 grandchildren, Amarah, Willow, Kalia, Mike, Hallie, Heather, Hannah, Harley, Emma, Leo, and Otho; mother, Kathleen Murray; eight siblings, De Kirsch, Greg Streeter, Jen (Shann) Dane, Brandi (Anthony) Igou, Kerri (Hugh) Swindoll, Chris Streeter, Hope Streeter, Annette Haire; as well as several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews.

Services will be at a later date.

Condolences may be sent to the family at kinkadefunerals.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Tamara Barker as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

