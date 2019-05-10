NEW SALEM | RoseMary “Rose” Barley, 83, passed away May 8, 2019, after her second battle with cancer.
Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 11, 2019, at Salem UCC church in New Salem, with Rev. Darrel Aleson and Rev. Rose Trenbeath officiating. Burial will follow at Graceland Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service on Saturday.
RoseMary was born to Morris and Velma (Swett) Nelson on August 23, 1935, in Ainsworth, Nebraska. She attended and graduated from Ainsworth High School where she loved to participate in band and choir. On May 16, 1954, she married Robert Atkinson in Ainsworth, and while there, their first child, Robert, was born. They moved to California in 1957, where both David and Debra were born. In 1973, Rose returned to Rapid City, SD, where her parents resided. It was here that she found her niche in clothing retail which afforded her the opportunity to travel the U.S. to many buyers shows for 37 years. During her travels, she made many lifelong friends.
In 2010, Rose retired and journeyed north to live closer to Deb and her family in New Salem. Here she quickly made herself at home. She worked and volunteered at Elm Crest Manor, fixing hair and serving ice cream. She loved the residents, their families, and staff. She was an active member of the Salem UCC church, singing in the choir and singing solos when asked. She was also active in the Pioneer Club.
Rose loved people, baking, sewing, shopping (she loved a good deal), the many cats and birds that lived outside her house, and her indoor “children” — cats, Taffy and Candy.
You have free articles remaining.
Rose loved her family more than anything else. She combined her loves and searched high and low, year-round, for gifts for her children, grandchildren, and those little great-grandbabies that she loved to hold and snuggle.
Blessed to have shared her life are her children and their families: Robert Atkinson, Spokane, WA; David (Lisa) Atkinson, Sr., Bennington, NE; and Debra (Clark) Norton, New Salem; her grandchildren: William (Olivia) Atkinson, Bennington, NE; Joshua (Leticia) Atkinson, Lincoln, NE; Tucker (Ashley) Norton, Bismarck; Jamie Atkinson, Lincoln, NE; Teryl (Sean) Russell, Billings, MT; Dean (Alesha) Atkinson, Lincoln, NE; Alyssa Atkinson, Lincoln, NE; and TD Norton, New Salem. She was additionally blessed with 11 great-grandchildren: Alycia, Alexis, Emily, Wesley, Samira, Ethan, London, Kenley, Priscilla, Kane, and baby Norton, due in November; sister-in-law, Carol Nelson; nephew, Mark Nelson; and nieces, Laura Nelson and Lisa Petrovich.
Rose was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Morris “Butch” Nelson; and grandson, Turner J. Norton.
Please go to www.BuehlerLarson.com to share memories of RoseMary.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.