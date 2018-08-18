Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Richard Barr

Barr

RAPID CITY | Richard Barr passed away on Monday, Aug. 13, 2018, at home at the age of 90.

Richard was born on Aug. 22, 1927, in Sublette, IL, to Bernice N. (Antione) and Fredrick C. Barr.

Richard married Amy C. O'Conner on June 5, 1944, in Oxford, England, and one son, Timothy H. Barr, was born to this union. They divorced in March 1960.

Richard served 21 years in the Air Force and retired as a MSGT in 1969 from Ellsworth Air Force Base.

His former wife passed away in 1968. He then raised Timothy, who was in the 8th grade at the time.

Upon his Air Force Retirement, he went to work for Dodge Town and then for Rapid City Implement. In 1980, he began to work for Wyodak Coal Mine as a welder/mechanic. He retired from Wyodak in January 1990.

Richard enjoyed travel, woodworking, metalwork, and fixing things.

Richard is survived by his son, Timothy Barr of Felton, DE; one brother, Dean Barr of Tucson, AZ; three grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

Services were held Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018.

An online guestbook may be signed at www.kirkfuneralhome.com.

Celebrate
the life of: Barr, Richard
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments