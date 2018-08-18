RAPID CITY | Richard Barr passed away on Monday, Aug. 13, 2018, at home at the age of 90.
Richard was born on Aug. 22, 1927, in Sublette, IL, to Bernice N. (Antione) and Fredrick C. Barr.
Richard married Amy C. O'Conner on June 5, 1944, in Oxford, England, and one son, Timothy H. Barr, was born to this union. They divorced in March 1960.
Richard served 21 years in the Air Force and retired as a MSGT in 1969 from Ellsworth Air Force Base.
His former wife passed away in 1968. He then raised Timothy, who was in the 8th grade at the time.
Upon his Air Force Retirement, he went to work for Dodge Town and then for Rapid City Implement. In 1980, he began to work for Wyodak Coal Mine as a welder/mechanic. He retired from Wyodak in January 1990.
Richard enjoyed travel, woodworking, metalwork, and fixing things.
Richard is survived by his son, Timothy Barr of Felton, DE; one brother, Dean Barr of Tucson, AZ; three grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Services were held Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018.
An online guestbook may be signed at www.kirkfuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.