HILL CITY | Rose E. Barr, 91, died April 21, 2019.

Wake services will be at 5:30 p.m. on April 26, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church.

Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 2 p.m. on April 27, at the church.

Burial will be at 9 a.m. on April 29, at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

Chamberlain McColley’s Funeral Home in Custer

