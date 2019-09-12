{{featured_button_text}}

UPTON, Wyo. | Charles Keith Barritt, 91, died Sept. 10, 2019.

Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. on Sept. 17, at the Upton Community Center. Inurnment will follow at Upton Cemetery.

Kinkade Funeral Chapel of Sturgis, S.D.

