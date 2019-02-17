STURGIS | Robert “Bob” Bartels was born May 7, 1928, to Henry and Edith (Gould) Bartels. He fell in love and married Rose Leonard on April 7, 1950. Bob and Rose raised four wonderful children, Roxann “Roxie”, Melanie, Bruce, and Kevin.
He farmed and ranched most of his life until it was time to move into town. He was a very strong man with a heart of gold. He was a grandpa that was known as “The Best Grandpa Ever”. Bob not only enjoyed his family but loved to be outside. If he wasn’t busy farming and ranching, he was entertaining his grandkids by fishing, hunting, telling stories or teaching those precious life lessons. Bob worked hard and passed along that strong work ethic to his children and grandchildren.
Bob, 90, passed away on Monday, Feb. 11, 2019, at Sturgis Regional Senior Care after living a full life.
He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Rose; three of his children, Roxann “Roxie” (Don) Patterson, Melanie Franke, and Kevin Bartels; daughter-in-law, Cindy Bartels; grandchildren, Jeremy Franke, Wayne (Kelly Jo) Patterson, Michelle (Ross) Hughson, Bobbi Jo (Johann) Heuser, Eric (Britny) Franke, Ryan Bartels, and Whitney (Heath) Johnson; and many great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, John, Edward, and Richard; his son, Bruce Bartels; and his grandson, Donnie Patterson.
Services will be held at a later date and time with burial at Scotty Phillip Cemetery in Fort Pierre.
Friends and family may sign his online guestbook and leave written condolences for the family at blackhillsfuneralhome.com.
