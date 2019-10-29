TEA | Carl Mitchell Bartlett, 61, passed away on Oct. 24, 2019 in his home after a long battle with cancer.
Carl is survived by his wife, Cheryl; son, Kevin; daughter-in-law, Sara (Homan); grandchildren, Elliott, Channing and Brenna of Montrose, SD; Brother, Clint Bartlett of White River, SD; Sisters, Sabrina (Richard) Harmon, Newell, SD, Amanda (Tim) Hill, White River, SD; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Carl was preceded in death by his parents, Ray and Edna Bartlett; and sister-in-law, Julia Charging Whirlwind.
His Funeral will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at White River Community Event Center with visitation from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m
George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory of Sioux Falls has been entrusted with arrangements.
