Barton, Ernest C.

RAPID CITY | Ernest C. Barton, 94, died June 19, 2020.

Services will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 25, at the James Kjerstad Event Center at the Central States Fairgrounds, with visitation one hour prior.

Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home

