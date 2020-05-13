Bassett, Judith 'Judy'

RAPID CITY | Judith "Judy" Bassett, 81, previously of Pierre, passed away May 9, 2020.
Judy was born March 2, 1939 to Harley and Adeline (Pherson) Norton in Bremerton, WA. She married Cecil Bassett on Sept. 7, 1957, in Lyons, OR. To this union were born David, Mark, and Marianne.
She is survived by her husband, Cecil, and their three children and families, along with a host of extended family members and friends.
A Memorial Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Condolences may be conveyed to the family at feigumfh.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Judith Bassett as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.