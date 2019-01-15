Try 1 month for 99¢

RAPID CITY | Etta Mae Bateman, 88, died Jan. 11, 2019.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Jan. 15 at Kinkade Funeral Chapel in Sturgis.

Services will be at 10 a.m. on Jan. 16 at the funeral chapel. Burial will be at Black Hills National Cemetery.

Bateman, Etta M.
