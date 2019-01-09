BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. | Pearl Adele Bauer, 77, passed away from dementia and pneumonia on Jan. 5, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Mary Phelps. She was born May 8, 1941, in Rapid City, SD. She was raised on a ranch and attended a one-room schoolhouse through 8th grade. She graduated from Custer High School and Northern State with a degree in Education.
She is survived by loving husband of 54 years, Dave; sons, Shawn (Komal), Blaine (Stacy) and Eric (Chrissy); grandchildren, Angella, Jacob, Keeghan, Luke, Adam, Berit and Charlotte; great-grandchildren, Sophia, Marilyn, Isaac and Elliza Adele. Adele so loved her family as a Mom and Grammy and will be sorely missed by all.
She was talented in many areas: teaching little kids, scrapbooking, decorating, cooking, being a great friend and teacher. She taught pre-school for Brooklyn Park for 25 years. Adele loved traveling to the Black Hills and Illinois for family gatherings. In recent years the family took outings to Wisconsin Dells, Outer Banks, Fort Meyers, New Orleans, California and Arizona. She was our Dakota Darling, who had her own horse and rode with her father Charles.
Memorial services will be at 1 p.m. CST on Saturday, Jan. 12, at Evans-Nordby Funeral Home, 6000 Brooklyn Blvd., Brooklyn Center, with visitation one-hour prior.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Brooklyn Park Parks and Recreation.
Evans-Nordby Funeral Home (763-533-3000)
