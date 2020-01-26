Bauer, Raymond F.
0 entries

Bauer, Raymond F.

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | Raymond F. Bauer, 64, died Jan. 23, 2020.

Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 29, at Kirk Funeral Home. Services will be at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 30, at the funeral home.

Burial at Pine Lawn Memorial Park.

To send flowers to the family of Raymond Bauer, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Jan 29
Visitation
Wednesday, January 29, 2020
4:00PM-6:00PM
Kirk Funeral Home
1051 E Minnesota Street
Rapid City, SD 57701
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Raymond's Visitation begins.
Jan 30
Funeral Service
Thursday, January 30, 2020
1:00PM
Kirk Funeral Home
1051 E Minnesota Street
Rapid City, SD 57701
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Raymond's Funeral Service begins.
Jan 30
Burial
Thursday, January 30, 2020
2:00PM
Pine Lawn Memorial Park
4301 Tower Road
Rapid City, SD 57701
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Raymond's Burial begins.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News