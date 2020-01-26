Bauer, Raymond F.

RAPID CITY | Raymond F. Bauer, 64, died Jan. 23, 2020.
Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 29, at Kirk Funeral Home. Services will be at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 30, at the funeral home.
Burial at Pine Lawn Memorial Park.
Service information
Jan 29
Visitation
Wednesday, January 29, 2020
4:00PM-6:00PM
4:00PM-6:00PM
Kirk Funeral Home
1051 E Minnesota Street
Rapid City, SD 57701
1051 E Minnesota Street
Rapid City, SD 57701
Jan 30
Funeral Service
Thursday, January 30, 2020
1:00PM
1:00PM
Kirk Funeral Home
1051 E Minnesota Street
Rapid City, SD 57701
1051 E Minnesota Street
Rapid City, SD 57701
Jan 30
Burial
Thursday, January 30, 2020
2:00PM
2:00PM
Pine Lawn Memorial Park
4301 Tower Road
Rapid City, SD 57701
4301 Tower Road
Rapid City, SD 57701
