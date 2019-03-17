Try 3 months for $3

COLONY, Wyo. | Shirlee Ann Baughman, 76, died March 13, 2019.

Services will be at 11 a.m. on March 19, at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

Kline Funeral Chapel of Belle Fourche

the life of: Baughman, Shirlee Ann
