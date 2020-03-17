Bauman, Candace F.
0 entries

Bauman, Candace F.

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

DELAWARE, Ohio | Candace F. Bauman, 69, died March 15, 2020.

Private family services were held in Rapid City, S.D.

Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home of Rapid City

To plant a tree in memory of Candace Bauman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News