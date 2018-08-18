RAPID CITY | Pamela “Pam” Ann Baumberger passed away peacefully Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018, at the Hospice House in Rapid City, SD.
Pamela Terry was born Sept. 14, 1953, in Cherry Point, N.C., to Donald and Delores Terry. She grew up in Rochester, NY, and moved to Rapid City, S.D., in 1968.
Pam graduated from Stevens High School in 1971.
Following graduation, she married David “Dave” Baumberger and to this union, two children were born.
Pam worked for MPI for more than 25 years. She enjoyed the travel benefits while dragging her husband Dave along for adventures. She lived life to the fullest and loved to go 4-wheeling in the hills, kayaking, rock hunting and spending time at the lake. She was an active member of the Jaycees and Calvary Lutheran Church.
Family and friends were blessed by Pam’s passion, strength, faith, and love. She gave so much and asked for so little in return. Thank you for the memories we will cherish forever.
She is survived by her husband Dave; mother-in-law Marge; stepfather Gerald Metzger; stepmother Madeline Terry; two children, Paul and Kim; grandson Harrison; granddaughter Sienna; brother Guy Terry and wife Teresa; and a number of other loving relatives and close friends.
She was preceded in death by her father Donald Terry and her mother Delores Metzger.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 21, at Kirk Funeral Home.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 22, at Calvary Lutheran Church, with a luncheon to follow.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.