RAPID CITY | Charles Baumgartner, 60, died suddenly on July 29, 2019, of natural causes.
He was born Aug. 6, 1958, in Rapid City and was the 9th born of 17 children. His friends and co-workers usually referred to him as Charlie or Chuck, and when younger his siblings called him Chucky. He attended St. John's Grade School and graduated from Central High School in 1976.
He obtained an Electrical Construction and Maintenance degree from Mitchell Technical School in Mitchell. He proudly worked for Interstate Electric for over 35 years and grew his career and leadership to become Superintendent on many exciting projects as he lived and traveled across the country before semi-retiring in 2016, when he continued some consultation work.
Recently he helped care for his elderly father, assisted his family on many home electrical projects, and owned/managed several of his rental properties where his many skills and hard work ethic came in handy. He was a member of St. Teresa the Little Flower parish in Rapid City and a member of the Knights of Columbus Council 8025.
Charles was good-natured and generous with his time, talent, and treasures. He was devoted to his family and valued the time spent with his brothers and sisters, nieces and nephews, their families and his friends. He had a special love and skill for calming and playing with small children and was called "the Baby Whisperer".
Charles was always up for a good adventure, including a trip to Cuba or arranging a large family travel camping trip for the 2017 Total Solar Eclipse. He enjoyed pheasant hunting, going on cruises, playing board and trivia games, lighting fireworks, small convertible cars and large heavy-duty trucks, watching classic movies and historical documentaries on many subjects, using that knowledge to encourage a friendly wager. He traveled often to visit family and friends, including an annual trip to Houston during the Kentucky Derby weekend. He was a fan of the Denver Broncos and the Chicago Cubs.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Wendlin and Donna, and his sister and brother-in-law, Gloria and Patrick Cain.
Charles is survived by his older siblings, Thomas (Sharon), Stephen (Barbara), Jerome (Teresa), Elaine, Loretta (Tom) Pillatzki, Richard, Joseph, and younger siblings, John (Jane), Andrew (Cheryl), Ronald, Bob, Craig (Belinda), Dale (Sarah), Gary, Kevin, 43 nieces and nephews plus their spouses, and over 40 great-nieces and nephews.
Christian Wake Service with Rosary will be at 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 20, at St. Therese Catholic Church.
Christian Funeral Mass will be offered at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 21, at the Church, with Rev. Kerry Prendiville presiding. Burial will be at Mount Calvary Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established to St. Therese the Little Flower Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus #8025.
