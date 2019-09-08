{{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | Charles M. Baumgartner, 60, died July 29, 2019.

Wake Services will be at 7 p.m. on Sept. 20, at St. Therese Catholic Church.

Mass will be at 10:30 a.m. on Sept. 21, at the church. Burial will be at Mount Calvary Cemetery.

Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home

