Try 1 month for 99¢

RAPID CITY | Ruth L. Baumiller, 88, died Jan. 21, 2019.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Jan. 24, at Kirk Funeral Home.

Services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Jan. 25, at Atonement Lutheran Church. Burial will follow at Pine Lawn Memorial Park.

Celebrate
the life of: Baumiller, Ruth L.
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments