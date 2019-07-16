{{featured_button_text}}

HOT SPRINGS | Dessie Evelyn Baxter, 87, died July 13, 2019.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on July 19 at Chamberlain McColley’s Funeral Home.

Services will be at 10 a.m. on July 20 at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery.

