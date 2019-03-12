Try 3 months for $3

RAPID CITY | Barbara Louise Baye, 76, died March 8, 2019.

Rosary services will be at 5 p.m., followed by visitation until 7 p.m. on March 13, at Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home.

Mass of Christian burial will be at 10 a.m. on March 14, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

Celebrate
the life of: Baye, Barbara L.
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments