RAPID CITY | Lois Faye Bayliss, 72, died Monday, Aug. 26, 2019 at Rapid City Regional Hospital.
Survivors include five step-daughters: Jennifer (Donald) Simmons of Myrtle Beach, SC, Kathryn (Brian) Jenkins of Richmond, VA, Sharon Greer of Vacaville, CA, Tami (Mark) Pangelina of Benicia, CA, and Lisa Wheeler of Renton, WA; eight step-grandchildren; sister, Delsie Renea Pool; and step-son-in-law, John Silva.
Lois was preceded in death by her parents; husband, William “Bill” Bayliss; and step-daughter, Dianne Silva.
At the request of Lois, there will no service and a private burial will take place at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.
Funeral arrangements are being directed by Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.
