Beard, Erik V.

RAPID CITY | Erik V. Beard, 22, died Feb. 27, 2020.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Monday, March 2, at Kirk Funeral Home.

Services will be at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, March 3, at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery.

