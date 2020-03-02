Beard, Erik V.

RAPID CITY | Erik Virgil Beard, 22, Rapid City, SD passed away on Thursday, February 27, 2020 in his sleep.
Erik was born in Rapid City, SD on August 20, 1997 to Darla and John. He grew up playing with his sister and cousins at grandma’s house and four-wheeling with Darla and Paul in the Black Hills. He was a member of the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe.
His hobbies as a kid included: ju jitzu, baseball, basketball, hiking, biking and skateboarding. Erik was a big guy, standing at 6’5”, but had a sensitive, kind, and loving heart. He attended Rapid City High School, where he made many friends. Erik was an outgoing person and easily connected with others, often being the first person to reach out when someone was having a hard time or cracking jokes and making people laugh.
Erik enjoyed music and listening to artists TGOD, Mac Miller, and Burner. He loved the Pittsburg Pirates and could often be seen wearing his black and gold Pirates hat. Erik and his mom had an inseparable bond and she was his best friend. He also spent a lot of time with his grandma aka his “partner in crime”. He was the happiest when he was with friends, his nephew Bridger, or taking “wildlife” pictures in the hills.
He is survived by his mother and stepfather, Darla and Paul Nettles; sister, Farrah Beard and partner, Ben Mincks; grandmother, Hope Francis Hold; grandpa, True BringsWhite; nephew, Bridger Mincks; aunts, Becky Conca, Joy Beard; uncle, Erik BringsWhite; and cousins, Elaina BringsWhite, Madonna and Tristan Conca.
Erik is preceded in death by his father, John Beard; great-grandmother, Delphine HighHawk; grandparents, Madonna and Preston Beard; grandpa, Virgil Thompson; and grandma, Selena WolfBlack.
He will be dearly missed, but never forgotten.
Visitation will be Monday, March 2, 2020 from 5:00-7:00pm at Kirk Funeral Home.
Celebration of Life Services will be Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at 10:00am at Kirk Funeral Home with Pastor David Piper officiating. Burial will follow at Mountain View Cemetery in Rapid City, SD. A reception and meal will follow at the I Am Legacy Center in the Rushmore Mall from 1:00-3:00pm.
Family and friends can share memories about Erik at www.kirkfuneralhome.com
