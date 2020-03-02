Beard, Erik V.

RAPID CITY | Erik Virgil Beard, 22, Rapid City, SD passed away on Thursday, February 27, 2020 in his sleep.

Erik was born in Rapid City, SD on August 20, 1997 to Darla and John. He grew up playing with his sister and cousins at grandma’s house and four-wheeling with Darla and Paul in the Black Hills. He was a member of the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe.

His hobbies as a kid included: ju jitzu, baseball, basketball, hiking, biking and skateboarding. Erik was a big guy, standing at 6’5”, but had a sensitive, kind, and loving heart. He attended Rapid City High School, where he made many friends. Erik was an outgoing person and easily connected with others, often being the first person to reach out when someone was having a hard time or cracking jokes and making people laugh.

Erik enjoyed music and listening to artists TGOD, Mac Miller, and Burner. He loved the Pittsburg Pirates and could often be seen wearing his black and gold Pirates hat. Erik and his mom had an inseparable bond and she was his best friend. He also spent a lot of time with his grandma aka his “partner in crime”. He was the happiest when he was with friends, his nephew Bridger, or taking “wildlife” pictures in the hills.

