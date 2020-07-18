Bechard, Ralph E.
RAPID CITY | Ralph E. Bechard, 74, died July 15, 2020.

He served in the U.S. Army.

Family graveside services will be Monday, July 20, at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

Kirk Funeral Home

