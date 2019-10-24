VERMILLION | Margie Joan (Pearsall) Bechtold, 86, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019 at the Vermillion Sanford Care Center.
She joined the love of her life, Buzzy, and they will be golfing and dancing together thru eternity.
A private family celebration of life and burial of ashes will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations will be distributed to Margie’s favorite charities and may be sent to the Bechtold Family at 501 Sharpe Drive, Vermillion, SD 57069.
Kober Funeral Home of Vermillion has been entrusted with the service. Condolences may be posted online at www.koberfuneralhome.com.
