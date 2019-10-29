RAPID CITY | Irma Ahola Becker, 98, passed away on Oct. 21, 2019.
Irma was born in 1921 to Lydia Haarala Ahola and Emil Ahola. Her childhood and adolescent years were spent in Virginia, Minnesota. After graduating high school as Valedictorian, Irma attended Virginia Junior College. She completed her Bachelor of Music Education degree at the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis. Following her graduation, Irma taught in Indiana and Louisiana.
Irma moved to New York City in 1945 to study singing. In 1948, she married Lance Becker, starting their life together in a 5th-floor walk-up cold-water flat. Irma and Lance moved to Minneapolis, where their three children were born. A change in Lance’s career took them to the Chicago area, where Irma took night classes and earned her Master’s Degree in Guidance Counseling from Loyola University.
The Becker family moved to Rapid City in 1966. Irma became a guidance counselor in the schools. She served at both the elementary and junior high levels, retiring from West Junior High in 1984. In the community, Irma served on the board of the Black Hills Chamber Music Society and was a member of the Symphony League. She was a long-time member of PEO, American Association of University Women, Delta Kappa Gamma, and League of Women Voters. Irma was a circle member of First Congregational Church, served on the altar guild, and sang in the choir until age 91. As volunteers, Irma and Lance donated time and talents to Habitat for Humanity, South Dakota Federation for the Blind, and the South Dakota Democratic Party.
Irma was predeceased by her brothers Kenneth Ahola and Robert Peter Ahola; husband Lance; and grandson Paul Smith.
She will be greatly missed by her daughter Lisa Smith and family in Virginia Beach, VA; son Lance Becker of Burke, VA; and daughter Jane Becker of Houston, TX.
A celebration of life and memorial service is planned for June. In preparation, memories of Irma can be sent to Jane Becker at jbeckermusic@gmail.com For the full obituary, please go to kirkfuneralhome.com, click on Obituaries and search Irma Becker.
