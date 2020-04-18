Becker, Thomas L.
Becker, Thomas L.

RAPID CITY | Thomas Lee Becker, 70, died April 15, 2020.

Services will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, April 20, at the Mount Calvary section of Mountain View Cemetery.

Kirk Funeral Home

