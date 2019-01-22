Try 1 month for 99¢
Diane Beckler

HERMOSA | Diane K. (Gabel) Beckler, 67, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019 at Regional Health Rapid City Hospital with family by her side.

Diane was born on Aug. 27, 1951, in Sioux Falls to Donald A. and Alta M. (Brown) Gabel, both deceased. She graduated from Custer High School in 1969 and resided in Hermosa during her adult life.

Diane will be loved and missed by her husband of 32 years, Loren; three daughters, Brenda Gabel of Los Gatos, California, Kimberly of Hermosa, and Jennifer of Spearfish; two stepdaughters, Heather of Arlington, Virginia, and Stacy and her son Ben of Colorado Springs, Colorado; her brother, Tom Gabel of Hermosa; and her nephew Taylor Gabel of Rapid City.

Services will be privately held.

Words of sympathy and condolences can be made through Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home website.

