Beckler, Loren R.

HERMOSA | Loren R. Beckler, 64, passed away Friday, March 13, 2020 at Monument Health’s Hospice House in Rapid City.
Loren was born on Jan. 27, 1956 at St. Luke’s Hospital to Doris M. Beckler Engel and Everett W. Beckler in Aberdeen, where he grew up on their family farm. He was a graduate of Aberdeen Central High School in 1974.
Loren will be dearly missed by his four daughters, Heather Beckler of Woodland Hills, CA, Stacy Beckler and her son Ben of Colorado Springs, CO, Kimberly and Jennifer Beckler of Huron; and one step-daughter, Brenda Gabel of Los Gatos, CA. He is survived by his siblings, Allen (Joyce) Beckler of Aberdeen, Wayne (Jean) Beckler of Rapid City, and Darlene Dunwoody, Eileen Kriech, and Charlene (Neil) Johnson, all of Aberdeen.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Diane (Gabel) Beckler; his parents, Everett and Doris Beckler; niece, Brenda Beckler; nephew, Matthew Dunwoody; and brother-in-law, Gary Dunwoody.
Services will be privately held. Words of sympathy and condolences can be made through the Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home website.
