Beckman, Gerald E.

BLACK HAWK | Gerald Eugene Beckman, 74, died July 8, 2020.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 14, at Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home.

Services will be at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, July 15, at the Calvary Baptist Church and live-streamed on the Behrens Wilson Funeral Home Facebook page. Burial will follow at Pine Lawn Memorial Park.

