Beckman Sr., Daniel

PRAIRIE CITY | Daniel S. Beckman Sr., 72, died Jan. 11, 2020.

Services will be at 2 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 17, at the Beckman Memorial Wesleyan Church. Burial will be at the Prairie City Cemetery.

