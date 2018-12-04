Try 1 month for 99¢

SPEARFISH | James "Digger" Beckwith, 71, died Nov. 29, 2018.

Services will be at 2 p.m. on Dec. 7 at the Presbyterian Church in Kadoka, with visitation one hour prior. Burial will be at the Kadoka Cemetery.

Rush Funeral Home of Kadoka

the life of: Beckwith, James 'Digger'
