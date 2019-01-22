Try 1 month for 99¢

RAPID CITY | Mary M. Beckwith, 88, died Jan. 18, 2019.

Memorial services will be at 2 p.m. on Jan. 24 at Kirk Funeral Home. 

Celebrate
the life of: Beckwith, Mary M.
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments