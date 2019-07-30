{{featured_button_text}}

PIEDMONT | Ruth Gresham Bedingfield, 99, died July 27, 2019.

Memorial services will be at 2 p.m. on July 31, at Foothills Baptist Church in Piedmont (Exit 46). Inurnment will be at a later date at Greenwood Memorial Gardens in Hodges, S.C.

Kinkade Funeral Chapel of Sturgis

