Try 3 months for $3

RAPID CITY | Margretha Bedsaul, 85, died Nov. 21, 2018.

Service will be held Nov. 27 at the Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

Kinkade Funeral Chapel 

Celebrate
the life of: Bedsaul, Margretha
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments